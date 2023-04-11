Tavares, Again: Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Florida Panthers 1 (OT)

SUNRISE — The Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled the Florida Panthers chances of clinching a playoff spot on Monday night.

The Panthers got the help they needed when the New York Islanders fell in regulation to the Washington Capitals but could not take care of business back in Sunrise.

John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime to spoil Florida’s party and take a 2-1 win.

He kept the Panthers waiting the same way he sent them home in the first round of the playoffs as an Islander back in 2016 — an overtime winner off a rebound.

It looked like the Panthers would be done for in regulation after a spectacular 46-save showing from Ilya Sasmonov, only Brandon Montour gave them life with 10:24 to go in regulation.

But that was all they could muster against Samsonov.

No matter how hard they tried, they could not take advantage of the slew of scoring chances the Maple Leafs gave them and it cost them in the end.

While their six-game winning streak is snapped, they still find themselves in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs.

A win or an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes would get the job done and secure them a playoff spot.

The Pittsburgh Penguins losing on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks would also do the trick.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Maple Leafs 1, Panthers 0 (17:47, 2nd): Auston Matthews deflected a Mitch Marner shot that dribbled past Alex Lyon to put Toronto ahead.

deflected a shot that dribbled past to put Toronto ahead. Panthers 1, Maple Leafs 1 (9:36, 2nd): Brandon Montour tied the game with a wrist shot from the slot off a feed from Carter Verhaeghe.

tied the game with a wrist shot from the slot off a feed from Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (4:38, OT): John Tavares followed up a rebound from Morgan Reilly with 22.3 seconds remaining to give the Leafs a nice win.

COLBY’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Ilya Samsonov, Toronto

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto

3. Alex Lyon, Florida

PANTHERS ON DECK

CAROLINA HURRICANES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS