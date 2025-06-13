2025 Stanley Cup Final
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Are a Big Hit at Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise
SUNRISE — Taylor Swift is at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.
If you are watching the TNT broadcast, you already knew that.
It’s hard to miss.
Swift and Travis Kelce, America’s SuperCouple, reportedly asked the NHL for tickets to Thursday’s game and, to no one’s surprise, were granted them.
Former Panthers star Jaromir Jagr was also at the game.
The Panthers showed Jagr on the big screen; they reportedly will not for Swift and Kelcey.
They will leave that to the cameras from Sportsnet and TNT.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
*Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
