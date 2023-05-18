Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 1996 Florida Panthers Have Been Waiting For …. This

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Former Florida Panthers coach Doug MacLean chats with Ray Sheppard during the 20th anniversary reunion of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final team at BB&T Center in Sunrise on March 12, 2016. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

If the Florida Panthers wanted to channel their brethren from that magical run to the Stanley Cup — affectionately known as the ‘Year of the Rat’ — they do not have far to look.

The guy who disposed of the dead rodent before creating a makeshift memorial to the deceased underneath the tape rack at Miami Arena can usually be found scurrying around their locker room.

Yes, the 2023 Florida Panthers have a direct link to that 1996 team in the form of Scott Tinkler, equipment man extraordinaire.

Get FHN+ today!

“This is just incredible, being part of this group,’’ Tinkler told FHN on Wednesday morning at FLA Live Arena as he took a break from helping load a panel truck headed to the airport.

“It has just been an amazing experience so far. To be part of history was amazing, don’t get me wrong, but I am glad we’re finally starting to move away from that. We’re creating a new history. It is nice to be synonymous with that moment in time, but that was the past and this is the future. We’re working on something special here.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.