2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Panthers Need Bobrovsky to be ‘Big Game Bob’ Again
Sergei Bobrovsky has not been bad for the Florida Panthers in these playoffs, but he has not been great.
At times, yes, ‘Playoff Bob’ or ‘Big Game Bob,’ or whomever, has been on full display.
Including in the two losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs this week.
But overall, Bobrovsky has performed much like the Panthers in these first two games: There have been flashes of brilliance, yet other times leave you wanting more.
“I didn’t love his first game,’’ Paul Maurice said after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in Game 2, noting he didn’t blame Bobrovsky for any of the first three goals — although both he and Bobrovsky would love to get that floater back from Mitch Marner.
“The goalie is going to be fine.’’
Of the 18 goalies who have played at least three playoff games this postseason, Bobrovsky’s .876 save percentage ranks 16th. His GAA of 2.90 is 13th.
His goals-saved above average of minus-3.9 ranks just above Adin Hill, Stuart Skinner, and Connor Hellebuyck.
Of course, all four of those goalies remain in the playoffs — so, sometimes, stats do not tell the whole story.
The Panthers giving up two goals off 2-on-1s in Game 2 really cannot be blamed on Bobrovsky.
But the Panthers needed at least one big save in those moments, and did not get them.
That does not mean they will not moving forward.
Bobrovsky has saved some of his best performances for the playoffs — although not all of his playoff games have been great.
For the Panthers to get back into this series with the Leafs, however, some big games need to be forthcoming.
The Panthers are confident they are coming.
“Our confidence in him is never wavering,” Sam Reinhart said. “We feel we have the best goalie in the world back there. Our job is to make it as easy as possible for him, and we could be doing a better job of that.”
As for the Maple Leafs, it looks like Joseph Woll will be the starter at least for the next couple of games.
Toronto coach Craig Berube said Anthony Stolarz would not join the team on its flight to Fort Lauderdale, although he could join the team in the coming days.
What with the two games coming over the next three days, it does not seem realistic that Stolarz would play until Game 5 in Toronto.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 3
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
Could make a similar argument about the entire Panthers roster when you think about it. Some great plays followed by a “come on” moment from everyone. Don’t know what it is with this team this year but with rare exception something looks off — particularly on offense. And it’s not just with the people who are new to the roster this year, either. The first two games have been close even though the Panthers haven’t been at their best. The flow isn’t there. The split second hesitation between making a huge play and missing a pass as an example. That… Read more »
This year’s Leafs are built like last year’s Panthers. They play a heavier game now than we probably expected. And most of the Cats have been just mediocre. Too much hockey the past two years?