The Panthers Need Bobrovsky to be ‘Big Game Bob’ Again

Sergei Bobrovsky has not been bad for the Florida Panthers in these playoffs, but he has not been great.

At times, yes, ‘Playoff Bob’ or ‘Big Game Bob,’ or whomever, has been on full display.

Including in the two losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs this week.

But overall, Bobrovsky has performed much like the Panthers in these first two games: There have been flashes of brilliance, yet other times leave you wanting more.

“I didn’t love his first game,’’ Paul Maurice said after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in Game 2, noting he didn’t blame Bobrovsky for any of the first three goals — although both he and Bobrovsky would love to get that floater back from Mitch Marner.

“The goalie is going to be fine.’’

Of the 18 goalies who have played at least three playoff games this postseason, Bobrovsky’s .876 save percentage ranks 16th. His GAA of 2.90 is 13th.

His goals-saved above average of minus-3.9 ranks just above Adin Hill, Stuart Skinner, and Connor Hellebuyck.

Of course, all four of those goalies remain in the playoffs — so, sometimes, stats do not tell the whole story.

The Panthers giving up two goals off 2-on-1s in Game 2 really cannot be blamed on Bobrovsky.

But the Panthers needed at least one big save in those moments, and did not get them.

That does not mean they will not moving forward.

Bobrovsky has saved some of his best performances for the playoffs — although not all of his playoff games have been great.

For the Panthers to get back into this series with the Leafs, however, some big games need to be forthcoming.

The Panthers are confident they are coming.

“Our confidence in him is never wavering,” Sam Reinhart said. “We feel we have the best goalie in the world back there. Our job is to make it as easy as possible for him, and we could be doing a better job of that.”

As for the Maple Leafs, it looks like Joseph Woll will be the starter at least for the next couple of games.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Anthony Stolarz would not join the team on its flight to Fort Lauderdale, although he could join the team in the coming days.

What with the two games coming over the next three days, it does not seem realistic that Stolarz would play until Game 5 in Toronto.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 3

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-0