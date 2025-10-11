The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets vs. Ottawa Senators

Today’s edition of the Panthers Parlay takes a look at the best Florida game day bets with the Ottawa Senators in town for a little Hockey Night in Canada action.

The is Florida’s third game of the new season; Ottawa continues its Florida road swing before heading home for Monday’s opener.

In net tonight: Sergei Bobrovsky for sure; Ottawa has not announced its starter, but we’ll go with Linus Ullmark for now.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

Good luck!

Senators at Panthers Top Bets

Bet No. 1: Panthers (-150) on the Money Line

Florida has started 2-0 this season and the Senators are coming off a rousing comeback in Tampa against the Lightning. The Panthers have won the past five against Ottawa in Sunrise and seven of 10 overall. We’ll take the Panthers starting 3-0 before hitting the road.

Bet No. 2: Over 5.5 (-115)

The Panthers have allowed three goals to a pair of non-playoff teams in the first two games and things may open up tonight. Hard to see the Panthers hit the under in each of their first three. So, we’ll stick with the over in this one.

Bet No. 3: Mackie Samoskevich +1.5 SOG (-165)

Florida’s third line has been buzzing and Samoskevich has been getting some good looks. Seeing him with at least two shots on goal does not appear to be a stretch. He has five in the first two games.

Bet No. 4: Sergei Bobrovsky +22.5 saves (-130)

Bobrovsky has not had to face more than 20 shots in either of his first two games this season, but Ottawa has much more firepower than either the Blackhawks or Flyers.

Bet No. 5: Sam Reinhart +0.5 goals (+145)

We are 0-2 on the Sam Train thus far, but we’re sticking with it since we need a little additional juice to make this parlay worth the effort. Reinhart leads the Panthers with 1.6 expected goals through the first two games per MoneyPuck.com; we think he bangs at least one through tonight.

Wagered: $10

Will Pay: $110

With 30 percent Bonus: $140

ON DECK: GAME No. 3