FHN Today: Time for Florida Panthers to Play at Marlins Park?

The NHL is hosting another outdoor game at a baseball cathedral and, while Marlins Park does not hold the distinction of a Fenway Park, it is time for the NHL to start looking at the Florida Panthers playing a Winter Classic in Little Havana.

On Monday afternoon, Fenway Park will be the first venue to host a Winter Classic for a second time when the Bruins take on the Penguins.

Players on the Boston Bruins are excited about playing host to another Winter Classic at Fenway Park and why not?

But it is time for the NHL to start looking at some more out-of-the-box venues. They have already hosted games on Lake Tahoe, why not Miami?

Listen, I know it sounds crazy but it could be done.

By playing in the winter months — perhaps in February, so not a ‘Winter Classic’ — the humidity will be lower and that is the killer to making quality ice.

But at the domed ballpark near downtown Miami, the roof can be closed and the air conditioning can run enough to really chill that place down.

Trust me, it can get cold in that building when they do not open the roof.

While it may not be an outdoor game in the traditional sense, it would likely be a television ratings bonanza what with the palm trees and all the visuals Miami has to offer.

And, if it is nice enough on the day of the game, open that roof — or at least the windows on the east side which face downtown and Biscayne Bay.

Could they make ice in Miami?

“It would cost a lot of money to do it, but they’re spending that anyway for these games,” Graham Caplinger, the Panthers’ ice guru told me back in 2011.

“The NHL has this down to a science. They definitely could do it in Miami. You may lose the spirit of the thing because it will be inside-outside, but I think it would be cool. If it’s in the winter months, I see no reason why you couldn’t do it.”

Neither do I.

Tampa Bay at Florida inside Marlins Park.

Drop that puck and play ball!

