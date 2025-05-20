Tkachuk Has Great Memories of Carolina, but It’s ‘All Zeroes Now’

Matthew Tkachuk has great memories of playing at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

In 2023, Tkachuk was a big part in two of the most important victories in Panthers franchise history — at the time — as he scored not one, but two, overtime wins to give Florida a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final.

Tkachuk’s first game-winner came with 13 seconds left in the fourth overtime; his second came in Game 2, scoring 1:51 into overtime.

He famously ran out the door after scoring those goals, extolling his teammates to follow him to the bus.

“I remember being really tired after the first one,’’ Tkachuk said on Monday, which just so happened to be the two-year anniversary of that four-overtime goal. “The way I scored, and looked, the first thing I saw was the door. So I left. In Game 2, the way I was going, the door was right there. It was just ‘let’s get out of here.’ We kind of stole Game 2. We played well, but, let’s get out of here fast.’’

The Panthers swept the Hurricanes in 4 leading to the team’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1996.

Tkachuk was back in Raleigh on Monday afternoon to talk about the upcoming Eastern Conference finals against Carolina.

The two teams look a lot like they did two years ago, but they are different in many ways.

The one thing that should not change: It should be a very tight series. Carolina may have gone 0-4 in the 2023 ECF, but each game was decided by a single goal.

What happened here two years ago probably will not have much to do with what happens moving forward.

“It is all back to zeroes now,’’ Tkachuk said. “It is a new year, a new series. You think about it … I thought the Hurricanes were going to beat the Rangers last year. When you look at it, it could have been three straight years of us playing in the conference finals.

“I think that just speaks to just how talented our two teams are, but how we’re built for the playoffs. They are as well. It should make for another great showdown. We have been two of the top teams in the East since before I got here.

“Carolina has been knocking at the door, I feel like they have been in and around this for what seems like 10 years now. They have had a great run, it is no surprise that we’re facing them in this.”

Only, the Hurricanes have not forgotten.

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind,’’ Carolina captain Jordan Staal, whose brother Eric was on the 2023 Panthers, said. “You want to get them back.’’

As was the case two years ago, the Hurricanes hold home ice in this series after finishing second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals.

Like the Panthers, who took out the Atlantic champs in Round 2, Carolina took care of the team that finished about them during the regular season.

Experience is something both teams can feel good about.

“They are the Stanley Cup champs. They got better,’’ Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “It’s going to be a challenge, we know it’s going to be tough. It’s supposed to be at this time of year. I think guys been through that, maybe understand that more since they have been through it. Maybe that will be a difference.’’

Said Sasha Barkov: “They have two more years in their system, every game against them over the past couple of years have been really tough. It is hard to play against these guys. They know it, and we know it. It should be a really good series and am looking forward to it.’’

The Hurricanes come into this series feeling pretty good about themselves having dispatched the Devils and Capitals in fairly easy fashion.

But Florida is the defending champion and are a team that has now won nine of 10 playoff rounds over the past three postseasons — including six straight.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys playing Carolina,’’ Tkachuk said. “They are a tough team to play against, make it tough on you every time.”

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Best-of-7 Series