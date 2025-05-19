Trade Deadline Heroes: Marchand, Jones Come Up Big in Game 7

During the Florida Panthers complete dismantling of the Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Sunday, it was hard not to notice how much of an impact NHL Trade Deadline acquisitions Brad Marchand and Seth Jones meant to the cause.

In the most important game of the season — to date, more are coming — Jones and Marchand stood out with superior play.

They understood the assignment, and passed with flying colors.

Again, the genius of general manager Bill Zito and the Florida front office was on display once more.

Jones was acquired for what is a bargain price tag with Chicago retaining the most salary (over $12 million) in NHL history with the standout defenseman under contract for the next five seasons with the Panthers paying him about $7 million per.

Marchand may turn out to be a rental, one which will now cost Florida its 2027 first-round draft pick because they made it to the Conference final.

So far, Marchand has certainly been worth the price.

For Jones, who scored the opening goal in Florida’s 6-1 shellacking, it was his first-ever Game 7.

For Marchand, it was No. 13.

He is now 8-5, but 5-0 in Game 7 matchups with Toronto.

Jones ended with a goal and an assist, but it was his heads-up veteran savvy which stood out.

On Jonah Gadjovich’s goal, a charging Jones held off touching the puck in the Toronto zone just long enough for Gadjovich to tag up and avoid an offside.

That was the goal that probably was the crusher for Toronto. It was Florida’s third in a 6:24 span of the second period.

Florida overwhelmed Toronto in the second period with an 18-5 shots on goal advantage.

Jones seemed to be all over the ice. His 23:42 of ice time led all skaters. He was a plus-2 and was credited with a game-high three takeaways.

For Marchand, his two assists and empty net goal only told part of the story.

At 37, he looked like he won every puck battle on the wall and every race to the puck.

After the win, Jones told TNT how impressed he had been with the Panthers’ work ethic during his short time with the team.

“There is no complacency. They won last year but they want more,’’ Jones said. “And you can feel it every practice day, every game day, every meeting.

“They’re always trying to get better. Our best players are the hardest workers and I think that really trickled down into an environment where everyone wants to win. From the top down, like I said, the work ethic is something I’ve never seen.”

After the game, Marchand took the opportunity to take a few digs at TNT studio analyst Paul Bissonette who didn’t hide his favoritism towards Toronto during the series in his attempt to be hockey’s Charles Barkley.

On a serious note, he added that had no issue in being a “depth” forward with the stacked Panthers, and enjoys his time playing with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I think we felt instant chemistry when we got on the ice together,’’ Marchand said. “At the end of the season, we had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup so it’s tough to find out who each other is going to play with but instantly at practice we connected well and we have great communication.

“We fit well … That’s usually where really good teams have their success in the playoffs. With their depth.”

Despite all of the hype for Game 7, by the time the night was over the chants of the long-suffering Maple Leaf fans went from Go, Leafs, Go!, to Boo! Leafs! Boo!

The crowd inside and outside Scotiabank Arena was stunned with how easily the Panthers picked them apart.

Toronto’s last two home games of this series were blowouts, Florida winning by identical 6-1 scores.

For the seventh consecutive time, the Leafs dropped a Game 7 — and this was their most lopsided loss in a Game 7.

Paul Maurice was right about not believing in momentum. All the momentum from the Leafs 2-0 win in Sunrise two nights earlier was gone within seconds of the opening faceoff.

Florida had the first seven shots on goal and the first 21 shot attempts before the Leafs came to life in the second half of the opening frame.

For the game, Florida had 92 shot attempts to 55 for Toronto.

From the moment the puck dropped for the second, it was all Florida.

Maurice is now 6-0 in Game 7s.

For Toronto, changes might be coming.

They have only won two of 11 playoff series in the Auston Matthews Era.

Both Mitch Marner and John Tavares will become unrestricted free agents this summer.

But that’s not Florida’s concern.

The Panthers are off to the Eastern Conference finals. Again.

