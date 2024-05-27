Trouba Fined Max for Flying Elbow on Rodrigues. Maurice Has Jokes

FORT LAUDERDALE — New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000 on Monday, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for throwing his elbow at Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues during the second period of Game 3 on Sunday.

Although Florida coach Paul Maurice did not want to talk about officials reviewing the high elbow and ruling it a 2-minute minor instead of a 5-minute major, he somewhat avoided the topic Monday afternoon on his team’s workout day.

Maurice, who coached Trouba with the Winnipeg Jets, did so in a humorous way.

“Take the hat, pass it around,’’ Maurice said when informed of the fine. “Poor lad. Poor Jake. He won’t be able to eat.’’

After saying that Rodrigues — who went down in a heap, but did not miss a shift — was “good,’’ Maurice would only say that the difference in penalties was “three more minutes.’’

The Trouba hit came on a delayed call after Trouba himself was already flagged for slashing; the Panthers got a 4-minute power play which it failed to score on.

With the 5-minute major, Florida would have had not only a longer chance on the power play, but because of the initial call, the Panthers would have had the 5-minute power play with 2 minutes added on at the end.

“It would have started with the 5,’’ Maurice said.

On the other side of Sunrise Boulevard, the Rangers gathered at Amerant Bank Arena and Trouba did not have much to say about the hit nor the fine.

Reverse angles show that while Trouba was coming in with the elbow extended, he may have made head contact with Rodrigues although there may have been.

Regardless, it was reviewed and ruled a minor penalty.

When asked if he thought Rodrigues embellished, Trouba offered a “no comment.’’

“It all happened pretty fast,’’ Trouba told reporters Monday in Sunrise. “It’s not something you’re thinking about … I think it just happens fast. It’s hockey.”

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)

Rangers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1