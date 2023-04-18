Tyler Bertuzzi Excels in Game 1 as Bruins Down Florida Panthers

Tyler Bertuzzi was pretty emotional when the Detroit Red Wings traded him to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline — but he seemed over it Monday night as he made his postseason debut one to remember.

Bertuzzi, the nephew of Todd, was one of the big reasons the Boston Bruins took care of business in a 3-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 on Monday night.

His no-look pass on Boston’s second power play early in the first went right on David Pastrnak’s stick and the Bruins were off and running.

He later put a shot on Alex Lyon that the Florida goalie could not pull in leading to the final goal of the night late in the second.

Todd Bertuzzi, some old-timers may remember, did not have a long nor memorable run after coming to the Panthers in the much-maligned Roberto Luongo deal in 2006 but his Florida debut against Boston was the highlight of his seven-game career with the Panthers.

In that 8-3 opening night win over the Bruins at BankAtlantic Center, Bertuzzi had a goal and three assists.

OK, so the Florida Panthers are down 1-0 in their opening-round playoff series against the Bruins.

This series is far from over. While the Panthers may have to play a near-perfect game to beat Boston, they were not that on Monday night.

They have time to get this thing right. Wednesday is a brand new day.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins have been hit with a nasty stomach bug which kept coach Jim Montgomery from really knowing who was going to be able to play on Monday night.

While they got Linus Ullmark in, captain Patrice Bergeron could not go.

The Carolina Hurricanes held off the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead in their series.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)