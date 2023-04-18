Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tyler Bertuzzi Excels in Game 1 as Bruins Down Florida Panthers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Panthers bruins
Tyler Bertuzzi, left, moves in to congratulate David Pastrnak after he scored on Alex Lyon during the first period of Game 1 on Monday night. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Tyler Bertuzzi was pretty emotional when the Detroit Red Wings traded him to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline — but he seemed over it Monday night as he made his postseason debut one to remember.

Bertuzzi, the nephew of Todd, was one of the big reasons the Boston Bruins took care of business in a 3-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 on Monday night.

His no-look pass on Boston’s second power play early in the first went right on David Pastrnak’s stick and the Bruins were off and running.

He later put a shot on Alex Lyon that the Florida goalie could not pull in leading to the final goal of the night late in the second.

Todd Bertuzzi, some old-timers may remember, did not have a long nor memorable run after coming to the Panthers in the much-maligned Roberto Luongo deal in 2006 but his Florida debut against Boston was the highlight of his seven-game career with the Panthers.

In that 8-3 opening night win over the Bruins at BankAtlantic Center, Bertuzzi had a goal and three assists.

Get FHN+ today!

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

OK, so the Florida Panthers are down 1-0 in their opening-round playoff series against the Bruins.

This series is far from over. While the Panthers may have to play a near-perfect game to beat Boston, they were not that on Monday night.

They have time to get this thing right. Wednesday is a brand new day.

  • Alex Lyon gave up a couple of bad goals on Monday night but kept the Panthers in it. Florida did not lose on Monday because of Lyon.
  • Matthew Tkachuk came to the Florida Panthers to win — and win in the playoffs. The sun-and-fun is just a bonus.
  • Florida GM Bill Zito spoke on a variety of subjects on Sunday before flying to Boston including that while the Panthers have a great “opportunity’’ if front of them, the playoffs were always expected. Even though, at times, it did not look like they were going to make it.
  •  Matt Porter of the Boston Globe joins the show as Panther Pourri breaks down the playoff series with the Bruins.
  • I visit 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday to talk about the Panthers series and give my prediction on how it’ll go.
  • Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month. Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.
  • Video from Paul Maurice, Eetu Luostarinen and Tkachuk from Monday’s postgame is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. There is also plenty of post-practice video as well.
  • There is also a bonus as Colby D. Guy joins Jimmy Murphy to preview the series.
  • You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins have been hit with a nasty stomach bug which kept coach Jim Montgomery from really knowing who was going to be able to play on Monday night.

While they got Linus Ullmark in, captain Patrice Bergeron could not go.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 2
  • When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: T.D. Garden
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN/ESPN+
  • Radio: WAXY 790-AM/WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
  • Last Season: Boston won 2-1
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
  • Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
  • First Round Schedule — Game 1: Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: at Boston, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, April 23, 3:30 (TNT); Game 5*: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26; Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30.

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.