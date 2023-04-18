2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Tyler Bertuzzi Excels in Game 1 as Bruins Down Florida Panthers
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Tyler Bertuzzi was pretty emotional when the Detroit Red Wings traded him to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline — but he seemed over it Monday night as he made his postseason debut one to remember.
Bertuzzi, the nephew of Todd, was one of the big reasons the Boston Bruins took care of business in a 3-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 on Monday night.
His no-look pass on Boston’s second power play early in the first went right on David Pastrnak’s stick and the Bruins were off and running.
He later put a shot on Alex Lyon that the Florida goalie could not pull in leading to the final goal of the night late in the second.
Todd Bertuzzi, some old-timers may remember, did not have a long nor memorable run after coming to the Panthers in the much-maligned Roberto Luongo deal in 2006 but his Florida debut against Boston was the highlight of his seven-game career with the Panthers.
In that 8-3 opening night win over the Bruins at BankAtlantic Center, Bertuzzi had a goal and three assists.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
OK, so the Florida Panthers are down 1-0 in their opening-round playoff series against the Bruins.
This series is far from over. While the Panthers may have to play a near-perfect game to beat Boston, they were not that on Monday night.
They have time to get this thing right. Wednesday is a brand new day.
- Alex Lyon gave up a couple of bad goals on Monday night but kept the Panthers in it. Florida did not lose on Monday because of Lyon.
- Matthew Tkachuk came to the Florida Panthers to win — and win in the playoffs. The sun-and-fun is just a bonus.
- Florida GM Bill Zito spoke on a variety of subjects on Sunday before flying to Boston including that while the Panthers have a great “opportunity’’ if front of them, the playoffs were always expected. Even though, at times, it did not look like they were going to make it.
- Matt Porter of the Boston Globe joins the show as Panther Pourri breaks down the playoff series with the Bruins.
- I visit 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday to talk about the Panthers series and give my prediction on how it’ll go.
- Patric Hornqvist has not been in the Florida lineup since December after suffering two concussions within the span of a month. Hornqvist, nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, has an uncertain future and perhaps has played his final NHL game.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Eetu Luostarinen and Tkachuk from Monday’s postgame is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. There is also plenty of post-practice video as well.
- There is also a bonus as Colby D. Guy joins Jimmy Murphy to preview the series.
- You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NHL NEWS/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The Boston Bruins have been hit with a nasty stomach bug which kept coach Jim Montgomery from really knowing who was going to be able to play on Monday night.
While they got Linus Ullmark in, captain Patrice Bergeron could not go.
- The Carolina Hurricanes held off the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead in their series.
- The Calgary Flames saga rolls into the offseason as Brad Treliving joins Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau in walking away from the C of Red.
- Mark Stone is pretty fired up to be back with the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Don’t tell Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness his team is an underdog against Vegas. They are there to win.
- John Tortorella hopes some of the kids take the spots of the veterans with the Philadelphia Flyers.
- What can the Pittsburgh Penguins do this offseason?
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 2
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: T.D. Garden
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM/WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: at Boston, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN); Game 3: at Florida, Friday, 7:30 (TNT); Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, April 23, 3:30 (TNT); Game 5*: at Boston, Wednesday, April 26; Game 6*: at Florida, Friday, April 28; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+