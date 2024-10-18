Vancouver Canucks Get First Win, Beat Panthers in OT

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers did not hold a lead on the Vancouver Canucks at all on Thursday.

Still, they will get a point.

Vancouver’s J.T. Miller scored 2:09 into overtime to give the Canucks their first win of the season — this one 3-2 over the Panthers.

Vancouver held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but the Panthers came back to tie it.

Florida just never took the lead.

The Canucks took the first lead at 11:42 of the first — but the Panthers tied it on Jesper Boqvist’s first goal with the team just 11 seconds later.

He followed up a rebound, giving Mackie Samoskevich his first NHL point.

Down 2-1, Anton Lundell scored on the power play. It was his fourth goal in the past three games.

Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific, making 29 saves in the loss.

— The Panthers are 2-1-1 without Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk in their lineup thus far.

— Florida challenged Vancouver’s go-ahead goal in the second, claiming there was a missed stoppage of game with a hand pass on a faceoff between Nils Aman.

While the puck did hit Aman’s glove and was not a clean faceoff win, the Panthers lost the challenge because it was not a hand pass.

— The Panthers had a scary moment early in the second when Sam Reinhart got walloped on a hit from former Bruins Jake DeBrusk and landed on his left shoulder.

Reinhart appeared to be in pain as he slumped off the ice holding his left side before going into the training room. He returned later in the period.

— Jonah Gadjovich left the game following Vancouver’s first goal and did not return with an as-undisclosed injury.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Canucks 1, Panthers 0 (11:42, 1st): Teddy Blueger’s wraparound was initially called a save for Sergei Bobrovsky — but replay showed it was a good goal.

wraparound was initially called a save for — but replay showed it was a good goal. Panthers 1, Canucks 1 (11:53, 1st): Just 11 seconds later, Jesper Boqvist one-times a rebound off a wraparound block from Mackie Samoskevich .

Just 11 seconds later, one-times a rebound off a wraparound block from . Canucks 2, Panthers 1 (6:30, 2nd): Quinn Hughes let loose one whale of a slap shot that zipped under Bobrovsky’s right armpit and may have singed the back of the net.

let loose one whale of a slap shot that zipped under Bobrovsky’s right armpit and may have singed the back of the net. Panthers 2, Canucks 2 (19:00, 2nd PP): Anton Lundell continues to stay white hot as he got his fourth goal in the past three games with a sharp-angled shot from the right circle.

continues to stay white hot as he got his fourth goal in the past three games with a sharp-angled shot from the right circle. Canucks 3, Panthers 2 (2:09 OT): J.T. Miller rips one from the right circle to give the Canucks (1-1-2) their first win of the season.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver

2. J.T. Miller, Vancouver

3. Anton Lundell, Florida

ON DECK: GAME NO. 7