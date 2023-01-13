Cashed Out: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Florida Panthers 2

The Florida Panthers thought they had the Vegas Golden Knights right where they wantedt them

Until they didn’t.

Anton Lundell appeared to put them up by two goals with a wide-angle shot from the goal line, but the Golden Knights challenged it for offside.

The challenge was successful — as Lundell lost possession of the puck while entering the zone — and rode the momentum to a 4-2 win.

Jack Eichel tied things up near the midway point of the third period and William Carrier finished things off to help them secure the victory.

Maurice challenged Carrier’s late winner with 2:36 to go as he took out Sergei Bobrovsky while driving the net, but it was determined that Brandon Montour aided in taking him out.

The Panthers fall below the .500 mark on the season as they finish this four-game road trip 2-2-0.

Their struggles in Vegas continue as they are now 0-4-1 all-time at T-Mobile Arena.

They now sit six points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins — with three more games played — before they come home for one game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The road ahead does not get much easier for the Panthers.

After Saturday’s game, they will play five of their next six games on the road and will face off against five teams over .500.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Golden Knights 0 (2:03, 1st): Nick Cousins was awarded a goal after Ben Hutton hit Eric Staal into the net, causing the net to come off as Cousins was shooting a rebound into an open goal.

was awarded a goal after hit into the net, causing the net to come off as Cousins was shooting a rebound into an open goal. Golden Knights 1, Panthers 1 (4:08, 2nd): Nicolas Roy beats Sergei Bobrovsky on a 2-on-1 off a feed from Keegan Kolesar via a flubbed pass from Sasha Barkov to Brandon Montour.

beats on a 2-on-1 off a feed from via a flubbed pass from to Panthers 2, Golden Knights 1 (12:47, 2nd): Sam Reinhart pots home a feed from Matthew Tkachuk on the power play as he is getting knocked down by Reilly Smith.

pots home a feed from on the power play as he is getting knocked down by Golden Knights 2, Panthers 2 (8:37, 2nd): Jack Eichel beats Bobrovsky on a breakaway.

beats Bobrovsky on a breakaway. Golden Knights 3, Panthers 2 (17:24, 3rd): William Carrier deflects a feed from Keegan Kolesar as he crashes the net and is pushed in by Montour.

deflects a feed from as he crashes the net and is pushed in by Montour. Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2 (18:53, 3rd): William Karlsson ENG

LUNDELL SHINES ON WING, BUT NO GOAL

Anton Lundell has adjusted well to his new spot on the wing — becoming a more aggressive shooter and being harder on the puck in the offensive zone.

That almost paid off with a goal.

He beat Adin Hill with a beauty of a wide-angle shot from the goal line, but it was ruled a no goal upon video review. It was determined that Lundell lost possession of the puck as he was crossing the blue line and was offside on the play.

COLBY’S THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jack Eichel, Vegas (game-tying goal)

2. William Carrier, Vegas (game-winning goal)

3. Nick Cousins, Florida (goal)

PANTHERS ON DECK

