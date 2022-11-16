FHN Today: Verhaeghe & Florida Panthers Beat Caps; Trouble in Calgary?

The Florida Panthers officially placed their Reverse Retro gear on sale before they played the Washington Capitals — and it looked liked they sold quite a bit of it.

There was a lot of that electric blue in the crowd on Wednesday night.

And, there were a lot of Carter Verhaeghe fans out there.

After being the key player in Florida’s playoff win against the Caps a few months ago, Verhaeghe took a hit in the second period but got the last laugh with two goals in the final minutes to help the Panthers go on to win 5-2.

Sergei Bobrovsky was strong in net, making 41 saves with Sasha Barkov putting on a bit of a show with a goal and three points. Matthew Tkachuk also had three points — all on assists.

Good night for the Panthers.

Florida will hold a practice on Wednesday as the Calgary Flames make their way to Tampa.

Word is there may be some friction between Jonathan Huberdeau and coach Darryl Sutter — but things should work themselves out.

That is our thought, anyway.

Fun night for the Panthers in Sunrise on Tuesday as they got back to their winning ways at home with a 5-2 win over the Caps which was closer than the score indicated.

Verhaeghe was good, but so was Nick Cousins, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky and a few others.

Nice win for the Panthers.

And now Pete DeBoer, Mason Marchment and the Stars roll into town.

— Here is how the Washington Capitals saw things as per Sammi and Washington Hockey Now.

— Bobrovsky was terrific in his new lavender mask — one he is wearing to support Hockey Fights Cancer and one you could own when it is auctioned off next month.

So, is something going down with Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames?

There has been speculation he and Sutter are not getting along, but that could be just Huby’s slow start getting in the way of what the Flames want to do.

Regardless, he is getting a feel for what playing in a Canadian market is like. If he did not get along with one of his coaches in Florida, we may hint about it, but not straight up come out and write about it.

Not a month into the season, anyway.

The Flames are in Tampa Thursday before coming south to play the Cats.

Should be fun.

