VIDEO: Florida Panthers Postgame Before Flight to Finland

The Florida Panthers are going up, up, and away — all the way to Helsinki, Finland, late Monday night.

Before they headed to Buffalo Niagara International Airport from the KeyBank Center, the Panthers spoke with the media following their 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Coach Paul Maurice wasted no time slipping into his plane attire, ditching his game suit for his comfy Global Series Panthers hoodie.

“We have a road trip,’’ Maurice said in explaining his costume change. “If you’re late for the plane, you have to pay for the cab.’’

Florida took a 2-0 lead into the second where the Sabres tied it up; Carter Verhaeghe broke the tie score with 3:16 left in the period and that was enough for Sergei Bobrovsky.

Sasha Barkov, playing in his first game since his injury back on Oct. 10, had the primary assist on Sam Reinhart’s power-play goal in the first and scored the game’s final goal in the third.

Barkov, of course, is headed home to Finland where the Panthers and Dallas Stars will play in his hometown arena — the same ice where his Tappara Tempere team plays its games.

More on that in the morning.

The Panthers will be on the ground when most of us are waking up as they are scheduled to land around 7 a.m. our time.

Here are the postgame comments from Barkov, Maurice, Bobrovsky, and Jesper Boqvist.

