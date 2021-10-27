Florida Panthers
VIDEO: Joel Quenneville meets with media following Blackhawks investigation
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville met with the South Florida media on Wednesday morning in the wake of the release of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation.
Quenneville said he is scheduled to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, likely at NHL offices in New York City.
Check out the video here:
- And, here is my take on the situation as well as what to expect from tonight’s game between the Panthers and Bruins on today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate:
