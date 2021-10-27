Connect with us

Florida Panthers

VIDEO: Joel Quenneville meets with media following Blackhawks investigation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Joel Quenneville blackhawks
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville looks on as his team plays the Blackhawks on April 29, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago. // Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville met with the South Florida media on Wednesday morning in the wake of the release of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation.

Quenneville said he is scheduled to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, likely at NHL offices in New York City.

Check out the video here:

Get FHN+ today!

  • And, here is my take on the situation as well as what to expect from tonight’s game between the Panthers and Bruins on today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate:

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.