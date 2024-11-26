Florida Panthers Have Lost 4 Straight, Capitals Get Win

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers played a little angry on Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

A losing streak will bring that out in a proud team like the Panthers.

In the end, however, all that energy did not turn into a win with the Capitals scoring three in the third (two were into an empty net) to hand the Panthers their fourth straight loss — this one 4-1.

Florida has lost six of its past seven.

South Florida’s Jakob Chychrun got the winning goal, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play 1:18 into the third as goalies Spencer Knight and Logan Thompson slugged it out.

Lars Eller scored twice for the Capitals — including into an empty net with 1:28 remaining.

Florida will again try and end its slide Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Capitals 0 (7:00 1st): Niko Mikkola charges to the net off the rush and gets fed by Sam Bennett , going top-shelf on Logan Thompson .

charges to the net off the rush and gets fed by , going top-shelf on . Capitals 1, Panthers 1 (17:49 1st): Lars Eller drives in against Spencer Knight and roofs one to tie it up.

drives in against and roofs one to tie it up. Capitals 2, Panthers 1 (1:18 3rd PP): Jakob Chychrun does in his childhood team, scoring from the top of the slot on a 5-on-3 power play with Uvis Balinskis and Aaron Ekblad in the box.

does in his childhood team, scoring from the top of the slot on a 5-on-3 power play with and in the box. Capitals 3, Panthers 1 (18:32 3rd EN): Eller gets his second.

Eller gets his second. Capitals 4, Panthers 1 (19:37 3rd EN): Ivan Miroshnichenko gets one, too.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Logan Thompson , Washington

, Washington 2. Jakob Chychrun , Washington

, Washington 3. Spencer Knight, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 23