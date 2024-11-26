Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Have Lost 4 Straight, Capitals Get Win
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers played a little angry on Monday night against the Washington Capitals.
A losing streak will bring that out in a proud team like the Panthers.
In the end, however, all that energy did not turn into a win with the Capitals scoring three in the third (two were into an empty net) to hand the Panthers their fourth straight loss — this one 4-1.
Florida has lost six of its past seven.
South Florida’s Jakob Chychrun got the winning goal, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play 1:18 into the third as goalies Spencer Knight and Logan Thompson slugged it out.
Lars Eller scored twice for the Capitals — including into an empty net with 1:28 remaining.
Florida will again try and end its slide Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
HOW THEY SCORED
- Panthers 1, Capitals 0 (7:00 1st): Niko Mikkola charges to the net off the rush and gets fed by Sam Bennett, going top-shelf on Logan Thompson.
- Capitals 1, Panthers 1 (17:49 1st): Lars Eller drives in against Spencer Knight and roofs one to tie it up.
- Capitals 2, Panthers 1 (1:18 3rd PP): Jakob Chychrun does in his childhood team, scoring from the top of the slot on a 5-on-3 power play with Uvis Balinskis and Aaron Ekblad in the box.
- Capitals 3, Panthers 1 (18:32 3rd EN): Eller gets his second.
- Capitals 4, Panthers 1 (19:37 3rd EN): Ivan Miroshnichenko gets one, too.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
- 1. Logan Thompson, Washington
- 2. Jakob Chychrun, Washington
- 3. Spencer Knight, Florida
ON DECK: GAME 23
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season — At Florida: Wednesday; Ap. 8. At Toronto: March 14, Ap. 2.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-38-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Friday at Carolina Hurricanes, 3 p.m.
