Panthers Playoff GameDay
WATCH: Florida Panthers Huberdeau, Montour & Brunette talk postgame
The Florida Panthers were not happy on Saturday afternoon and, well, can you blame them?
The Panthers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole after losing Game 3 to the Washington Capitals 6-1 on Saturday.
Florida can even things up with a win Monday night.
In the postgame, coach Andrew Brunette said he hoped his team would be angry with their performance in the game, one in which they held a 1-0 lead early on a Jonathan Huberdeau goal before Washington opened things up in the second and third.
Florida, whose power play ranked fifth in the league during the regular season, is 0-9 in this series.
Brunette, Huberdeau and Brandon Montour addressed the media following the game.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND 1
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (WSH leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS
- Regular season series — Florida won 2-1: @Florida 5, Washington 4 OT (Nov. 4); @Washington 4, Panthers 3 (Nov. 26); @Florida 5, Washington 4 (Nov. 30)
- All-time regular season series: Capitals lead 67-44-11, 9 ties
- Playoff history: First meeting
- First-round schedule — Game 1: Washington 4, @Florida 2; Game 2: @Florida 5, Washington 1; Game 3: @Washington 6, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida at Washington, Monday, 7 (TBS/BSF); Game 5: Washington at Florida, Wednesday, 7:30 (ESPN2/BSF); Game 6*: Florida at Washington, Friday; Game 7: Washington at Florida, May 15. *If necessary
I dont think we can beat them.Our power play is terrible and we are suspect defensively.To keep using regular season offensve stats is not a valid assesment .We never have done well against defensive checking teams.Playing the much better teams in playoffs invalidates our supposed offensive power.Weegar has made alot of puck handing errors and has caused a few costly penalties.Sorry to write this folks but we are not deep playoff caliber yet.There is no 3 on 3 and shootouts in the playoffs and alot of our offensive prowess came in ot or shootout wins.
Are we being outplayed, out-coached. out-worked or all the above? Washington has found a way to neutralize the Panther’s game, and the Cats need to adjust. Up until now they haven’t. Are they allowed to have Q on speed dial for a quick call?