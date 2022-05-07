Connect with us

Panthers Playoff GameDay

WATCH: Florida Panthers Huberdeau, Montour & Brunette talk postgame

Published

1 hour ago

on

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers were not happy on Saturday afternoon and, well, can you blame them?

The Panthers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole after losing Game 3 to the Washington Capitals 6-1 on Saturday.

Florida can even things up with a win Monday night.

In the postgame, coach Andrew Brunette said he hoped his team would be angry with their performance in the game, one in which they held a 1-0 lead early on a Jonathan Huberdeau goal before Washington opened things up in the second and third.

Get FHN+ today!

Florida, whose power play ranked fifth in the league during the regular season, is 0-9 in this series.

Brunette, Huberdeau and Brandon Montour addressed the media following the game.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (WSH leads 2-1)

  • Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.  
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
  • Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM 
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS

Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
victor bagnato

I dont think we can beat them.Our power play is terrible and we are suspect defensively.To keep using regular season offensve stats is not a valid assesment .We never have done well against defensive checking teams.Playing the much better teams in playoffs invalidates our supposed offensive power.Weegar has made alot of puck handing errors and has caused a few costly penalties.Sorry to write this folks but we are not deep playoff caliber yet.There is no 3 on 3 and shootouts in the playoffs and alot of our offensive prowess came in ot or shootout wins.

0
Reply
Cats and Leafs

Are we being outplayed, out-coached. out-worked or all the above? Washington has found a way to neutralize the Panther’s game, and the Cats need to adjust. Up until now they haven’t. Are they allowed to have Q on speed dial for a quick call?

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.