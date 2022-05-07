WATCH: Florida Panthers Huberdeau, Montour & Brunette talk postgame

The Florida Panthers were not happy on Saturday afternoon and, well, can you blame them?

The Panthers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole after losing Game 3 to the Washington Capitals 6-1 on Saturday.

Florida can even things up with a win Monday night.

In the postgame, coach Andrew Brunette said he hoped his team would be angry with their performance in the game, one in which they held a 1-0 lead early on a Jonathan Huberdeau goal before Washington opened things up in the second and third.

Florida, whose power play ranked fifth in the league during the regular season, is 0-9 in this series.

Brunette, Huberdeau and Brandon Montour addressed the media following the game.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (WSH leads 2-1)

Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS

Bally Sports Florida, TBS Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

