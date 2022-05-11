Florida Panthers take big step forward with Game 4 win v. Capitals

The Florida Panthers were not talking about nervousness nor a lack of energy following Monday night’s overtime win against the Washington Capitals in Game 4.

The Panthers not only beat the Capitals on Monday to avoid coming back home in a 3-1 series hole, but proved to a lot of people — themselves perhaps most importantly — that they could win a hard-fought game and handle whatever the playoffs had to offer.

Yes, the result was big.

Huge, even.

But the performance itself have the Panthers in the right state of mind going into Wednesday’s game in Sunrise.