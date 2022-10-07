WATCH: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (Preseason Video)

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers only scored three goals in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning a few months ago but matched that output in 60 minutes of hockey on Thursday night.

It was a meaningless preseason exhibition at FLA Live Arena but, whatever.

The Panthers did a lot of good things in a game which was populated by some of the biggest stars of the two in-state rivals.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves in the win and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 in the loss.

It was a fun showing for both with the game tied at 2 going into the final minutes.

Florida defenseman Brandon Montour won it with 1:15 remaining with a power play slappah.

Take your victories where you can get them, eh?

The two teams meet up again Saturday afternoon in Tampa as they conclude the preseason with both playing for reals next week.

Florida is 2-3 this preseason and the Lightning drop to 0-4.

We are sure Tampa Bay is real concerned about that record.

Regardless, check out the postgame video from Bobrovsky, Montour and coach Paul Maurice and give the ol’ Florida Hockey Now YouTube channel a follow, would ya?

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Up Next

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Where, When: Amalie Arena, Tampa; Saturday, 4 p.m.

Streaming: FloridaPanthers.com

2022 Preseason — Sept. 26: Florida 4, @Nashville 3 (OT); @Nashville 4, Florida 0. Sept. 29: Carolina 5, @Florida 2. Oct. 1: @Carolina 4, Florida 3. Tonight: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 3. Saturday: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m

Regular Season Opener: Oct. 13 at New York Islanders