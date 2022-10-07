Connect with us

Florida Panthers

WATCH: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (Preseason Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Thursday’s exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and host Florida Panthers benefited Hurricane Ian relief efforts. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers only scored three goals in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning a few months ago but matched that output in 60 minutes of hockey on Thursday night.

It was a meaningless preseason exhibition at FLA Live Arena but, whatever.

The Panthers did a lot of good things in a game which was populated by some of the biggest stars of the two in-state rivals.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves in the win and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 in the loss.

It was a fun showing for both with the game tied at 2 going into the final minutes.

Florida defenseman Brandon Montour won it with 1:15 remaining with a power play slappah.

Take your victories where you can get them, eh?

Get FHN+ today!

The two teams meet up again Saturday afternoon in Tampa as they conclude the preseason with both playing for reals next week.

Florida is 2-3 this preseason and the Lightning drop to 0-4.

We are sure Tampa Bay is real concerned about that record.

Regardless, check out the postgame video from Bobrovsky, Montour and coach Paul Maurice and give the ol’ Florida Hockey Now YouTube channel a follow, would ya?

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Up Next

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Where, When: Amalie Arena, Tampa; Saturday, 4 p.m.

Streaming: FloridaPanthers.com 

2022 Preseason — Sept. 26: Florida 4, @Nashville 3 (OT); @Nashville 4, Florida 0. Sept. 29: Carolina 5, @Florida 2. Oct. 1: @Carolina 4, Florida 3. Tonight: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 3. Saturday: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m

Regular Season Opener: Oct. 13 at New York Islanders

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.