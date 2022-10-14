Connect with us

Florida Panthers

WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame vs. New York Islanders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers opened their 2022-23 NHL season with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had a terrific night, stopping 31 of 32 shots; Matthew Tkachuk also had a fantastic debut, scoring the game-ending goal on his 16th shot attempt.

Florida now heads to Buffalo where they face the Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Hear from Tkachuk, Bobrovsky, coach Paul Maurice and Eetu Luostarinen following the game on the FHN YouTube channel — with the videos below.

Colby D. Guy was also joined in the Belmont press box by NYI Hockey Now editor Stefen Rosner for the first Panthers Postgame show.

Check ‘em all out!

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES

  • When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • Where: KeyBank Center; Buffalo, N.Y. 
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM HD-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Florida won 3-0
  • All-time regular season series: Buffalo leads 52-46-5, 4 ties

