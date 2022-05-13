WATCH: Panthers Pregame with Bruno, Bennett and Acciari

The Florida Panthers have a big one on deck tonight as they try and end a playoff drought and finish off the Washington Capitals in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The big news coming out of morning skate was the absence of Carter Verhaeghe — who is a game-time decision for tonight.

We have pregame video from Andrew Brunette, Sam Bennett and Noel Acciari.

The FHN Panthers Morning Skate is also up — check them out!

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (FLA leads 3-2)

Game 6: Friday, 7:30

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS

Bally Sports Florida, TBS Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+110); Series (-900)

Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+110); (-900) Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS