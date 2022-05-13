Panthers Playoff GameDay
WATCH: Panthers Pregame with Bruno, Bennett and Acciari
The Florida Panthers have a big one on deck tonight as they try and end a playoff drought and finish off the Washington Capitals in Game 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The big news coming out of morning skate was the absence of Carter Verhaeghe — who is a game-time decision for tonight.
We have pregame video from Andrew Brunette, Sam Bennett and Noel Acciari.
The FHN Panthers Morning Skate is also up — check them out!
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND 1
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (FLA leads 3-2)
- Game 6: Friday, 7:30
- Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+110); Series (-900)
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS
- Regular season series — Florida won 2-1: @Florida 5, Washington 4 OT (Nov. 4); @Washington 4, Panthers 3 (Nov. 26); @Florida 5, Washington 4 (Nov. 30)
- All-time regular season series: Capitals lead 67-44-11, 9 ties
- Playoff history: First meeting
- First-round schedule — Game 1: Washington 4, @Florida 2; Game 2: @Florida 5, Washington 1; Game 3: @Washington 6, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida 3, @Washington 2 (OT); Game 5: @Florida 5, Washington 3; Game 6: Florida at Washington, Friday 7:30 (BSF, TBS); Game 7*: Washington at Florida, Sunday. *If necessary
