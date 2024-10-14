Florida Panthers GameDay
Watch: Florida Panthers Talk After Beating Boston Bruins (Again)
The Florida Panthers were in a much better mood Monday afternoon than they were Saturday night after they got off the mat with an impressive 4-3 win over the host Bruins.
Florida had lost two straight coming into the game but took a 4-2 lead in the second period and never gave it up.
The Panthers were strong throughout the game on both ends of the ice.
Sam Reinhart, playing in his 700th NHL game, scored twice; so, too, did Anton Lundell.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves in his second win of the season.
Coach Paul Maurice, Reinhart, Lundell, and Bobrovsky all spoke following the game.
Check out their postgame comments on the FHN YouTube Channel — don’t forget to subscribe! — which can be accessed below.
ON DECK: GAME NO. 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Nationwide Arena; Columbus, Ohio
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WHDT 9 (West Palm); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/Fort Myers)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season — At Florida: March 6. At Columbus: Tuesday; March 20.
- Last Season (Panthers Won 3-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Jackets 4 OT (Nov.6); Panthers 4, Jackets 0 (Ap. 11). At Columbus: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 2 (Dec. 10)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Columbus leads 26-20-4
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
Get FHN in your inbox!
Florida Panthers GameDay13 hours ago
Watch: Florida Panthers Talk After Beating Boston Bruins (Again)
Florida Panthers14 hours ago
Florida Panthers Get Right, Beat Boston Bruins Again
Florida Panthers18 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk Out for Florida Panthers at Bruins — And More
Florida Panthers23 hours ago
Attention Getter: Florida Panthers Visit Bruins After Dropping Two Straight
Florida Panthers7 days ago
How to Watch the Florida Panthers This Season — Even Tonight
Florida Panthers7 days ago
Up Against Cap, Florida Panthers Make Surprising Roster Moves
Florida Panthers4 days ago
Loss to Senators Least of Panthers Worries After Barkov Injured
FHN+5 days ago
NHL Free Agency: Verhaeghe Signed, Bennett and Ekblad On Deck
Florida Panthers GameDay13 hours ago
Watch: Florida Panthers Talk After Beating Boston Bruins (Again)
2024 Stanley Cup Champions6 days ago
The Stanley Cup Is Headed North. Don’t Be Sad, Be Happy It Was Here
2024 Stanley Cup Champions4 weeks ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Are Back, Ready to Defend the Cup
2024 Stanley Cup Final4 months ago
Paul doesn’t smile much after reg season games unless something huge happened or something humorous.