Watch: Florida Panthers Talk After Beating Boston Bruins (Again)

The Florida Panthers were in a much better mood Monday afternoon than they were Saturday night after they got off the mat with an impressive 4-3 win over the host Bruins.

Florida had lost two straight coming into the game but took a 4-2 lead in the second period and never gave it up.

The Panthers were strong throughout the game on both ends of the ice.

Sam Reinhart, playing in his 700th NHL game, scored twice; so, too, did Anton Lundell.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves in his second win of the season.

Coach Paul Maurice, Reinhart, Lundell, and Bobrovsky all spoke following the game.

