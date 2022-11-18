WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS — Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar were back in a familiar place Friday afternoon as they joined their Calgary Flames teammates for practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

It was a rare practice day at the IceDen for both the Panthers and it may be the final time Huberdeau and Weegar skate in that building as the team plans to open its new facility in Fort Lauderdale in the coming months.

The two, basically, grew up as players on that ice.

Both Huberdeau and Weegar were drafted by the Panthers, both getting their first taste of Florida hockey during development camps at the IceDen.

After countless hours in the building for practice, the two were on the other side of things Friday.

They dressed on the opposite side of the Panthers’ practice rink, entered through a side door instead of driving up and coming in through the locker room side of things.

The two had a lot to say about playing the Panthers on Saturday — their first time playing Florida since July’s blockbuster trade in which Matthew Tkachuk came south and they ended up playing in Calgary.

Both signed eight-year contract extensions with the Flames and will be part of that organization for the foreseeable future.

PANTHERS ON DECK

CALGARY FLAMES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS