Watch It Again: Reinhart Scores Goal Off Head of Edmonton Goalie

Sam Reinhart may have scored the goal of the season, thus far, for the Florida Panthers Monday night in Edmonton.

Or at least the coolest.

Well, Stuart Skinner probably doesn’t think it was all that cool.

The crazy goal by Reinhart at 7:23 of the third period brought the Panthers back in a game they had trailed by 2 midway through the second.

Reinhart, who scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers in Sunrise on June 24, ended up skating below the goal line as if to circle around the net.

Instead, he fired the puck toward the net — and banked it off the helmet of Skinner and into the back of the net to make it 5-4.

The Panthers eventually won the rematch of the 2024 Final on Monday 6-5.

“In tight,’’ Reinhart said, “that’s probably the only way I am putting it in there. I was just trying to find that hole.’’

Rienhart and the Panthers, playing without Sasha Barkov for the second straight game, took the lead twice in the first period.

First, it was Jesper Boqvist scoring a shorthanded goal early; then, Matthew Tkachuk tapped in a Carter Verhaeghe shot.

The Panthers trailed 4-2 in the second after Edmonton scored three times in a span of just over 3 minutes, but Gus Forsling’s point shot with Reinhart wrestling with Ty Emberson for position in front made it a 4-3 game going into the third.

That allowed for some heroics.

Florida got third-period goals from Reinhart, Niko Mikkola, and Verhaeghe for the team’s first third-period comeback of the season.

The Panthers had been 0-10-1 when trailing after two periods.

The Oilers are now 15-2-2 when leading going into the third.

As for Reinhart’s goal, it was a hard-earned goal which started in the Florida zone when the puck came out and went along the boards.

Reinhart got on his horse, beat Mattias Ekholm to the puck and drove toward the end boards.

Then he zipped one toward Skinner — and the rest will live on video replay.

