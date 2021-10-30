Watch: The FHN Panthers Postgame … 8-0 and heading to Boston

The Florida Panthers continue to keep winning as they survived a tough and hungry Detroit Red Wings squad 3-2 in overtime on Friday night.

Sasha Barkov scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and Andrew Brunette won his NHL head coaching debut.

The Panthers are one of seven teams to start off 8-0 with the record two wins away. Florida goes for No. 9 on Saturday night in Boston.

We won’t have a FHN Morning Skate on Saturday since the Panthers won’t be skating.

It’s a back-to-back, so, we’ll take the morning off and watch College GameDay instead.

But, we will have some more stories for you so remember to visit FloridaHockeyNow.com all day long!