Watch: The FHN Panthers Postgame … Barkov gets two, ties Olli

SUNRISE — The Panthers may have given up a three-goal lead to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but things worked out just fine in the end as Florida got a goal from Eetu Luostarinen in overtime to pull out a 5-4 win.

Florida is now 9-0-1 to kick off this season and have won two of their past three in OT under new coach Andrew Brunette.

Carolina comes a callin’ on Saturday night.

Here is tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame. Hope you enjoy it.

See you Saturday.

Here is Sasha Barkov, who tied Olli Jokinen for the franchise lead with his 188th career goal on Thursday.

Barkov talks about the game, Olli and more.

Also, here Brunette talking about the game, Sergei Bobrovsky’s injury and what it is like to coach Barkov.