Florida Panthers
Watch: The Florida Panthers Practice in Tampere, Finland
The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Thursday afternoon in Tampere, Finland, as they get ready for Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Florida and Dallas will play a pair of games at Nokia Arena in Tampere.
Nokia Arena is captain Sasha Barkov’s home rink; he is a minority owner with Tappara, which plays its games there.
Barkov, of course, is a favorite son of Tampere.
On Thursday, Barkov and Espoo’s Anton Lundell were on stage to meet the media as was coach Paul Maurice.
Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart spoke to the media from the Tappara locker room.
All of the videos from Tampere and Helsinki are up on the FHN YouTube Channel.
Don’t forget to subscribe!
Check the videos out there — or just click on them below.
- Video of the Panthers in Helsinki, including Barkov and his Finnish teammates answering questions from the local media, is on the FHN YouTube Channel.
ON DECK: GAME 12
NHL GLOBAL SERIES AT TAMPERE, FINLAND
FLORIDA PANTHERS V. DALLAS STARS
- When: Friday, 1 p.m. EDT
- Where: Nokia Arena; Tampere, Finland
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- National TV: NHLN
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Florida won 2-0
- This Season — At Tampere, Finland: Friday, Saturday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 26-21-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Dallas Stars, 11 a.m. EDT
