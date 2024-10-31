Watch: The Florida Panthers Practice in Tampere, Finland

The Florida Panthers were back on the ice Thursday afternoon in Tampere, Finland, as they get ready for Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Florida and Dallas will play a pair of games at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Nokia Arena is captain Sasha Barkov’s home rink; he is a minority owner with Tappara, which plays its games there.

Barkov, of course, is a favorite son of Tampere.

On Thursday, Barkov and Espoo’s Anton Lundell were on stage to meet the media as was coach Paul Maurice.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart spoke to the media from the Tappara locker room.

All of the videos from Tampere and Helsinki are up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Check the videos out there

Video of the Panthers in Helsinki, including Barkov and his Finnish teammates answering questions from the local media, is on the FHN YouTube Channel.

ON DECK: GAME 12

NHL GLOBAL SERIES AT TAMPERE, FINLAND