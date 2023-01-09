Connect with us

What’s Next For Florida Panthers After Disappointing First Half?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe ends up in the back of the net during a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers in a game at FLA Live Arena on New Year’s Day. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

At this time last year, we were talking about the Florida Panthers being a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup.

Going into the second half of the 2022-23 season, however, these Panthers look like they could be the first team in nine years to go from winning the NHL’s Presidents’ Trophy to missing the playoffs entirely.

A 5-1 loss in Dallas on Sunday marked the official end to what has been a very disappointing first half of the team’s season.

While the Panthers expected a drop off of last year’s historical 58 wins and 122 points, no one would have predicted that this team would sustain more regulation losses (19) in the first 41 games than last season’s squad did over the course of 82 (18).

What happens now?

