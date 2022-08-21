Connect with us

FHN+ Sunday Read

What the Florida Panthers should expect from Anton Lundell in Year 2

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the New York Rangers on Dec. 29 in Sunrise. —AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Anton Lundell surpassed almost every expectation the Florida Panthers had for him last season.

In 65 games, the 20-year-old forward from Espoo, Finland scored 18 goals and 44 points.

Lundell also developed into one of Florida’s top defensive-minded forwards.

Get FHN+ today!

Despite missing 17 games, Lundell finished fifth in points and sixth in goals among rookie skaters. He finished sixth in Calder Trophy voting for his efforts.

Lundell, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, joined the Panthers after a 2020-21 season in Finland where he put up 16 goals and 25 points in 26 games with HIFK.

He also scored 10 goals in seven games in the World Juniors and seven points in 10 games in the World Championship playing for Finland internationally.

When he arrived in North America, it was expected he would be battle-tested against professionals — as he had been playing in Finland’s top league since he was 17 — but he turned some heads very quickly after his arrival.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.