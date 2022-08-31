What we know about Florida Panthers training camp (as of now)

While the Florida Panthers have not confirmed as of yet, the start of training camp should be somewhere around Sept. 22.

The Washington Capitals announced that their rookie camp will begin on Sept. 15 and veterans will return to training camp the following week.

Florida will be competing in a prospect showcase in Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19 with perhaps a single practice before leaving.

The Panthers will be going against prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.

With the team’s new practice facility at the Fort Lauderdale War Memorial not expected to be completed until 2023, the Panthers are expected to start training camp at the IceDen in Coral Springs with some workouts held at their soon-to-be renamed arena in Sunrise.

The NHL is Almost Back!

The Only Place to Get Comprehensive, Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers is with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

The first two preseason games will be held Sept. 26 in Nashville.

Per NHL.com, the Panthers will likely be inviting a roster of 22 forwards, 15 defensemen and four goalies to training camp.

This includes Anthony Duclair, who will be out of the lineup for the first few months of the season with a torn Achilles.

It is expected that he will be put on LTIR before the start of the season but the roster move has not been made yet.

Florida is just over $3 million in cap space and placing Duclair on LTIR would allow them to go $3 million over the cap ceiling to become compliant.

Two notable players missing from the NHL’s roster are Gregori Denisenko and Aleksi Heponiemi. Florida will also have forward Eric Staal and goalie Andrew Hammond in camp on pro tryouts.

According to the roster the alternate captains will be Aaron Ekblad and Patric Hornqvist with Jonathan Huberdeau out of the picture.

Expect Matthew Tkachuk to get one of those vacant spots.

Here is the unofficial training camp roster, per NHL.com:

Forwards

Rudolfs Balcers, LW

Aleksander Barkov, C

Sam Bennett, C

Henry Bowlby, C

Connor Bunnaman, C

Nick Cousins, C

Zac Dalpe, C

Anthony Duclair, RW*

Patric Hornqvist, RW

Logan Hutsko, RW

Anton Levtchi, LW

Ryan Lomberg, LW

Anton Lundell, C

Eetu Luostarinen, C

Gerald Mayhew, C

Serron Noel, RW

Sam Reinhart, C/RW

Eric Staal, C (PTO)

Justin Sourdif, RW

Chris Tierney, C

Matthew Tkachuk, LW

Carter Verhaeghe, C/LW

Colin White, C

Defensemen

Anthony Bitetto

Lucas Carlsson

Michael Del Zotto

Aaron Ekblad

Gustav Forsling

Max Gildon

Radko Gudas

Santtu Kinnunen

John Ludvig

Brandon Montour

Evan Nause

Calle Stalin

Marc Staal

Nathan Staios

Zachary Uens

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Mac Guzda

Andrew Hammond (PTO)

Spencer Knight

Alex Lyon