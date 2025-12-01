Where They Stand: Florida Panthers Closer to Last Than Playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers come into December closer to last place in the Eastern Conference than they are to a playoff spot.

With losses in three of the past four and 25 points in 24 games, the Panthers enter the season’s third month just one point better than the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida is four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot.

Coincidentally, the Panthers and Maple Leafs are tied with 25 points; they play Tuesday in Sunrise.

Not surprisingly, the mood around the Leafs is much different than it is around the Panthers.

There is no sky-is-falling panic surrounding the Panthers either internally nor externally.

With things as tight as they are, why should there be?

“This is a year that I have not seen before,” Paul Maurice said. “There are teams who are two or three points out that you would consider strong playoff teams. The lead dog isn’t 12 points ahead of the last place team. It is very compact.”

Florida’s injury situation has also bought them a little leeway.

Despite missing two of its top forwards in Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk — not to mention Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek, Eetu Luostarinen, Jonah Gadjovich, and Cole Schwindt — the Panthers have been able to keep their heads above water even if they do not like using that term.

The Panthers are not using their injury woes as an excuse for their average start to this season, but it simply cannot be ignored.

“We are a pretty mature group and we know where we stand,’’ Evan Rodrigues said last week.

“We nee to string a few together here, get on a roll here at home. Yes, it would nice to win a few in a row and put ourselves in a better spot. We have a lot of guys out and I don’t want to say we are trying to tread water, but we want to be in it. It’s an extremely tight race and it should continue to be.”

So, how does the NHL playoff race stand here on Dec. 1 — with each team having approximately 56 games remaining in their season?

In the Atlantic, the surprising Boston Bruins sit second with 30 points and a minus-3 score differential.

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, two teams which have not made the playoffs in a few years, hold the wild card spots.

The Buffalo Sabres sit in last place and are a point behind the Panthers — and five out of the playoffs.

This could shape up to be one of the closest races to the Elite 8 in years.

No one, not even the last-place Sabres, are out of this thing just yet.

There may be more separation out west, but in the Eastern Conference, everyone is nice and snug heading into December.

“We are not hitting the panic button,” Rodrigues said, “but it hasn’t been smooth sailing here, either.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 24

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS