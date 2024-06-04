Wide Right: Edmonton Coach Compares Florida Panthers to Buffalo Bills

When asked how much importance he put on the Florida Panthers having recent experience of playing in the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch compared them to a team that famously could not seal the deal.

Yes, the Buffalo Bills.

For those who do not know their football history, Jim Kelly & Co. went to the Super Bowl four straight times — twice at the direct expense of Dan Marino’s Dolphins — but lost them all.

The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year and are the third team since 1984 to lose in the Final and return the next year.

Both Edmonton (1984) and Pittsburgh (2009) won in their second shot at the Cup.

Do not tell Knoblauch — although we’re guessing he knows that already.

“Yeah, experience is good,’’ Knoblauch said when asked about Florida having been in the Final oh-s0-recently.

“I don’t know how much experience is beneficial. You can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is. But, I think the most important thing is just having confidence in playing. When our guys are playing their best, they should have a lot of confidence.’’

The Panthers, for the most part, think going through what they went through to get to the Final both last year and in this one — plus what they took out of playing Vegas last summer — will help them prepare for what is next.

“Last year, we just rode that high all the way to the Finals,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “It is a very even-keel, chill approach. Guys are coming to work every day, working as hard as they can and expecting that from the next guy.

“Everyone has bought in. We’re taking it day-by-day and trying to take care of your day. We’re doing that really well right now.’’

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 1