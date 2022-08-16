With the Heat Moving to WQAM, Where will the Florida Panthers Go?

It appears the Florida Panthers radio broadcasts will be moving elsewhere on your dial this season after the Miami Heat announced a new partnership with Panthers’ flagship station WQAM 560-AM.

The Heat has had its games broadcast on 790 The Ticket but will now be moving to WQAM.

Since both stations are owned by Audacy, it is possible — and almost probable — the Panthers simply move to 790-AM.

Florida Panthers’ games could also remain on WQAM when the Heat are not playing.

Since neither WQAM or The Ticket have local nighttime programing, having a live game on WQAM when available is preferable — to the station, at least.

The Panthers have been on 560-AM for years although they have also had their games on 790 and other stations up-and-down the dial throughout team history.

With 560 and 790 holding rights to the Heat, Panthers, Dolphins and Hurricanes over the years, there have been a number of conflicts which has forced the Panthers to other temporary radio homes.

The Panthers could also look to 940-AM although it is thought the team would like to stay with the more powerhouse sports talk partners in the market.

The Marlins currently have their games on 940.

All Florida games — with Doug Plagens and Billy Lindsay on the call — are streamed online and can be found on SiriusXM radio.

“The new agreement will result in the majority of Miami Heat regular season and all postseason games moving to AM 560 Sports WQAM beginning with the 2022-23 season,’’ the Heat wrote in a statement.

”With the exception of select Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes football games to which the station is already committed, AM 560 Sports WQAM will become the new radio home for Miami Heat basketball.”