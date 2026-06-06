The Florida Panthers and Broward County will host four free World Cup watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise starting on June 12. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Broward County are teaming up to celebrate the World Cup with four free watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena.

The first viewing party at the arena will be June 12 when the USA plays Paraguay from Los Angeles at 9 p.m.

On June 27, the World Cup game from Hard Rock Stadium between Columbia and Portugal will be shown at the arena as well.

The final two viewing parties will be for the semifinals on July 11, and the final on July 19.

With the United States hosting the World Cup along with Canada and Mexico — with seven games being played in Miami Gardens — the county wanted to celebrate with fans who may not want to spend a lot of money to try and attend those games.

“Not everyone can afford to purchase a ticket to a match,” Broward County Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie said. “Which is why we are creating something special here at home … creating opportunities for the residents and visitors alike to come together and experience the excitement of the tournament.”

Holding the watch parties at the Panthers’ arena only makes sense.

It does, after all, have some of the best air conditioning in all of South Florida — and the biggest television hi-def television screen in the county.

“We are thrilled to welcome soccer fans into the home of the Panthers,” team president of business operations Mike White said. “This is just another way for the Panthers’ organization to really give back yo our community and use Amerant Bank Arena as an asset and a resource.”

The Panthers are giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the games with food offerings from the countries playing in those specific games with specially curated menus.

For the USA/Paraguay game, for instance, food offerings include hamburgers, Buffalo wings, nachos, empanadas, quesadillas, and street tacos along with specialty beers and soft drinks.

The Columbia/Portugal game offerings include arepas, empanadas, fried plantains, and chorizo nachos.

“Not all of us can afford to go to the matches,” Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan said. “But families and young children are going to be participating right here at Amerant Bank Arena and will feel the energy of what it is like to be part of the World Cup spectacle.”

Admission and parking will be free although to attend, you must secure tickets — there is a maximum of six per order — through SeatGeek.com.

Parking will open two hours prior to kickoff with doors opening one hour before the game is scheduled to start.

The plaza in front of the arena will be filled with all kinds of soccer-related events.

Broward County Transit will also provide special Park & Ride transportation service to the arena watch parties as well as to the games at Hard Rock Stadium.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON