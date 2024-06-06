WWE, NHL Hook Up with Stanley Cup Championship Belt

There will be plenty of souvenirs fans can purchase when their team wins the Stanley Cup Final in the coming days.

To the winner goes the spoils.

And a championship wrestling belt.

For the first time, the NHL is teaming up with pro wrestling’s WWE to produce a ‘champions legacy title belt’ which will be adorned with plates which show the Stanley Cup as well as the winning team’s logo.

According to the NHL, this belt will be available to purchase following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers will play host to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the best-of-7 title bout on Saturday at 8.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 1