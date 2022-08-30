A third Staal brother joins the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are cornering the market on members of the Staal family.

When the free agency market opened last month, the Panthers signed defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year deal with Eric Staal being invited to training camp on a professional tryout.

Monday, the Charlotte Checkers — Florida’s AHL affiliate — announced Jared Staal would join their coaching staff.

Do not be surprised to see all three brothers on the ice together at least once when the Panthers open training camp in about three weeks.

Jared Staal, 32, will be joined by former NHL defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti on the staff of head coach Geordie Kinnear.

Both played for the Checkers when Kinnear was an assistant coach there from 2010-16.

Jared Staal has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.

On the ice, Staal played in two games with Carolina alongside brothers Eric and Jordan in 2013.

He also played in the AHL, ECHL and the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

Of his 375 pro games played, 215 came with the Checkers.