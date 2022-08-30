Connect with us

Charlotte Checkers

A third Staal brother joins the Florida Panthers

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers staal
Eric Staal (12) is joined on the ice for warmups by brother Jared Staal (13) before a game against the New York Rangers on April 25, 2013. It was Jared’s NHL debut. — AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The Florida Panthers are cornering the market on members of the Staal family.

When the free agency market opened last month, the Panthers signed defenseman Marc Staal to a one-year deal with Eric Staal being invited to training camp on a professional tryout.

Monday, the Charlotte Checkers — Florida’s AHL affiliate — announced Jared Staal would join their coaching staff.

Do not be surprised to see all three brothers on the ice together at least once when the Panthers open training camp in about three weeks.

Get FHN+ today!

The NHL is Almost Back!

The Only Place to Get Comprehensive, Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers is with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Jared Staal, 32, will be joined by former NHL defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti on the staff of head coach Geordie Kinnear.

Both played for the Checkers when Kinnear was an assistant coach there from 2010-16.

Jared Staal has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.

On the ice, Staal played in two games with Carolina alongside brothers Eric and Jordan in 2013.

He also played in the AHL, ECHL and the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

Of his 375 pro games played, 215 came with the Checkers.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.