Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers add lots of experience with Marc & Eric Staal
The Florida Panthers added over 2,000 NHL games of experience and quickly raised the average age of their roster with the additions of Marc and Eric Staal on Wednesday afternoon.
The Panthers, who are closing in on the salary cap ceiling, needed to get a little creative to add the Staal boys to the team.
Technically — and this is per longtime NHL Insider Bob McKenzie — only Marc Staal is getting a contract for the veteran minimium of $750,000.
Eric Staal will join the Panthers in a professional tryout during training camp with the likelyhood something has been worked out to keep him on the team.
The eldest Stall — Eric — was the second overall pick of the 2003 draft and was the longtime captain of the Carolina Hurricanes.
He has played parts of 16 seasons with the Canes, Wild, Rangers and Sabres.
His previous season in the NHL was in 2021 when he split time with Buffalo and Montreal, scoring five goals with 13 points in 53 games.
Last season, Staal played in a handful of games with the AHL Iowa Wild as he ended up being the Team Canada captain in Beijing.
In his career, Eric Staal has 441 goals and 1,034 points in 1,293 games.
A good chunk of his career came in Carolina — with new Florida coach Paul Maurice behind the bench.
Marc Staal, 35, was the 12th overall pick by the Rangers in 2005 and spent most of his career there.
Marc has played his past two seasons in Detroit — where he scored three goals with 16 points in 71 games last year.
He has played in 1,019 NHL games with New York and the Wings, scoring 49 goals with 214 points.
The Staals are the third and fourth players to be added to the Panthers this afternoon joining Nick Cousins and Colin White.
Florida has also lost Claude Giroux, Ben Chiarot, Mason Marchment and Noel Acciari to free agency.
Huh. Eric’s connection to Mo is…yeah that was a long time ago but guess it can only help.
My first thought was when Keenan brought in Roberts and Nieuwendyk. But they were still effective at that late stage of their careers so it was worth a swing. The Staal Boys certainly bring leadership but bizonkers is this going to be interesting.
Today was painful. With no real draft pick capital to help trade off some salary cap, all the Panthers could do was watch as the players they had, leave. We paid a steep price for Giroux and way too much for Chiarot and are paying for it dearly now. Losing Marchment was the biggest disappointment for me, and what we brought in is not replacing what we lost. Keeping Huby and Weegar must be top priority, and I hope Maurice implements some solid defense on this team because we lost some fire power.