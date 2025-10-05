Ekblad Leaves Game; Panthers, Lightning Go ‘Slap Shot’ Mode

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning did their best Slap Shot impression Saturday night with an ugly first period of preseason hockey.

Florida led 3-0 in a first period that saw 19 penalties for 59 combined minutes.

By the end of the second, which took almost 2 1/2 hours to complete, there were 48 penalties called for 194 minutes.

The Panthers led this thing 6-0 after two before winning 7-0.

The game took 3:10 to complete.

Total penalties: 65 for 312 minutes.

Aaron Ekblad left the game 2:18 in after being cross-checked in the face by Scott Sabourin and did not return.

Ekblad was officially ruled out late in the second period with coach Paul Maurice saying he would be evaluated on Sunday.

Sabourin was tossed from the game.

Of course, that does not really matter to Sabourin — one of six players Tampa Bay brought up from the minors to do their thing against the Panthers.

Of the six, four took penalties for roughing, cross-checking, or high sticking in the opening period alone. It was five of six early in the second.

The first period took over 52 minutes.

Maurice did not seem pleased at one point seemingly saying “I’m done with this.’’

Saturday’s game is obviously more of the same between these two rivals, with Thursday’s preseason game ‘featuring’ 186 combined minutes of penalties.

In the first period alone, four major penalties were called.

Florida led 3-0 on power play goals from Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues, as well as an even-strength goal from Jack Studnicka.

The second period picked right up where the first ended, A.J. Greer getting tossed after he jumped into a scrum Luke Kunin seemed to have under control.

While wrapped up with Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Greer appeared to D’Astous (another of the Syracuse Six) a wet willie.

At one point in the second, Tampa Bay had more players in the penalty box (six) than they did skaters on the bench (five).

Florida only had six players on its bench.

Before the midway point of the third period, the Lightning were down to nine skaters. Total.

More fun: Jesper Boqvist scored at 8:52 of the third to make it 8-0 — only that goal was taken off the board at 14:55 when officials realized Niko Mikkola (secondary assist) should not have been on the ice since, well, he had been kicked out at 4:01.

That was yet another penalty.

Which really did not make a dent in the total.

ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS