Panthers, Lightning in Midseason Form, Fights Highlight ‘Friendly’

In soccer, exhibition games are called ‘Friendlies.’ They just call them preseason games in hockey, and there was nothing friendly happening on another Fight Night between the Panthers and Lightning on Thursday.

In the penultimate preseason game for both teams, Tampa Bay and Florida went at to the tune of 32 penalties of the fighting sort with 49 combined penalties for 186 minutes between the two teams.

In between the scrums, the Lightning beat the Panthers 5-2.

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Sunrise before the regular season begins.

Florida got a shorthanded goal from Eetu Luostarinen as well as a power-play deflection from Brad Marchand (which may or not have been scored by Seth Jones).

Tampa Bay got a pair of goals from Jake Guentzel with Brayden Point, Conor Geekie, and Anthony Cirelli also scoring.

Backup goalie Daniil Tarasov had another solid performance for the Panthers, stopping 28 shots.

But, when it comes to the Panthers and Lightning, the physicality was the story of the night.

Things started in the first with A.J. Greer battling Darren Raddysh — with Greer getting a 10-minute misconduct.

In all, eight misconducts and four unsportsmanlike penalties were handed out.

In the second period, a number of brawls broke out with Sam Bennett, Luke Kunin, Aaron Ekblad, Greer, Mackie Samoskevich, and Jonah Gadjovich all getting into one scrum or another.

PANTHERS / LIGHTNING GAME NOTES

Anton Lundell did not finish the game with what coach Paul Maurice said was an upper-body injury.

did not finish the game with what coach said was an upper-body injury. Florida scored a power-play goal early in the second period when Jones’ point shot went through traffic and hit Marchand before going past Tampa Bay’s No. 3 Brandon Halverson .

Jones’ point shot went through traffic and hit Marchand before going past Tampa Bay’s No. 3 . The NHL officially gave the goal to Jones — but it’s the preseason. The puck hit Marchand before going off Halverson’s mask and in.

Florida’s top power-play unit to start the season: Jones, Ekblad, Bennett, Sam Reinhart , Marchand.

, Marchand. Aside from Tarasov, Florida played what should be its Opening Night lineup. Expect players like Jack Studnicka, Noah Gregor, and Tyler Motte — all battling for a roster to spot — to play Saturday night.

