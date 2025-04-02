After Loss In Montreal, Florida Panthers Move On. Right To Toronto

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was very happy with the way his team played in the third period Tuesday night in Montreal.

Was he thrilled with the end result? Of course not.

But aside from a last-second shot getting through to the net — where Nick Suzuki was camped out on the right post — Montreal did not get a lot going against the Panthers in that third period.

The Canadiens did get a 3-2 overtime win, however.

Florida led 2-1 going into the third and held the desperate Canadiens to only three shots on goal in the third before Juraj Slafkovsky’s desperation heave to the net from the blue line got past Sam Reinhart and Vitek Vanecek to a waiting Suzuki.

Suzuki must have been shocked to see that much ice in front of him, only he calmly settled the puck onto his stick and swept it in to what was an empty net to tie the score with 8.4 seconds left in regulation.

Montreal won the faceoff to open overtime and never gave up possession, Suzuki getting his second a mere 29 seconds into the extra session for the 3-2 final.

“In 82 games,” Maurice said, “you’re going to get one of those. We’ll leave it here.’’

Those waiting for Maurice to come out breathing fire and spitting brimstone after the Panthers lost to the Canadiens for the fourth time this season — and fifth overall — were disappointed.

So, Maurice wasn’t ticked?

“Not even a little bit,” Maurice said. “You play the game the way you want to play it. We gave up three shots in the third period with a 2-1 lead. Nearly perfect. That’s a break that won’t happen again. I won’t think about the way this game ended again.’’

The Panthers played a fantastic road game against the Canadiens on Tuesday, limiting their chances throughout the game.

Before Suzuki scored, Montreal’s lone goal came on a shot that Josh Anderson redirected from the slot in the first period.

Then came the final seconds of the third.

Montreal had one real scoring chance in the final minute — and that’s not counting the one they actually scored on.

Hutson almost lost the puck in the back of the Florida zone with Seth Jones driving him back into a corner. But the fantastic rookie was able to keep the puck onside, and then zip a shot toward the net.

Reinhart, playing in front of Vanecek couldn’t handle it and it skidded through him and the Florida goalie.

Montreal had the extra attacker out there, and Suzuki was just standing at the cage.

Tie game.

“Wish we got two, but give them credit, they battled,” said Mackie Samoskevich, who gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead late in the second.

The Panthers were not dwelling on the loss in the moments following the game, and will not moving forward.

They have bigger things to concern themselves with.

The team went straight from Montreal to Toronto, where they play the Atlantic Division leading Maple Leafs tonight.

Florida may be winless in four against the Canadiens this season, but are 2-0 against the Leafs with two more — at least in the regular season — to come.

Toronto leads Tampa Bay by a point; Florida by two.

Tonight’s game could be another playoff preview.

“We had a good game today, they didn’t have that much and got a lucky bounce at the end,” Gus Forsling said. “In overtime, anything can happen. Reload, come back tomorrow. It’s tough, and it’s not fun losing like that, but we have a game tomorrow so we need to reload.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 75