The Great 8: Ovechkin Ties Gretzky for NHL Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin scored twice against Spencer Knight and the Blackhawks on Friday, tying Wayne Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time goal scoring record.

Gretzky scored his 894th — and final — NHL goal on March 31, 1999, while with the New York Rangers in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

He ended a spectacular career with 894 goals in 1,487 regular-season games.

Ovechkin now has 894 goals in 1,486 regular-season games.

There will be more — perhaps in No. 1,487, yes, against the Islanders.

The first goal from Ovechkin on Friday night, which was his 40th of the season, came when he beat Knight with a wrister from low in the right circle at 3:52 of the first period.

Ovechkin, who has scored four goals on Knight since 2021, got his second of the game at 6:14 of the third to tie Gretzky and give the Capitals a 4-3 lead off a one-timer from his favorite spot in the left circle.

There was a break in the action after the tying goal, Ovechkin giving high-5s to his family sitting along the glass before he sat on the bench and soaked in the moment.

Ovechkin was not on the ice when the Blackhawks pulled Knight down 4-3.

Knight stopped Ovechkin twice in the final 61 seconds of the game.

The Capitals won 5-3.

Gretzky was on hand at Capital One Arena and was sitting next to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman when his record was broken.

Of Ovechkin’s 894 goals, 45 have come against the Panthers; that ranks fourth on Ovechkin’s all-time hit list behind the Hurricanes (52), Flyers (52), and Rangers (46).

In his two games against the Panthers this season, Ovechkin had a goal and two assists.

— Ovechkin has his 35th four-game goal streak which passes Mario Lemieux (34) for the most in NHL history.

— Not only did Ovechkin extend his record for career 40-goal seasons, he is also the first player in NHL history with three 40-goal campaigns at age 35-plus. He and Gordie Howe are the only players in history with 40-goal seasons at 40.

— Of the 11 goalies who gave up goals to both Ovechkin and Gretzky, three played for the Panthers: Kevin Weekes, Ed Belfour, and Sean Burke.

