Anthony Stolarz Goes to Hospital, Hit from Bennett Under Scrutiny

Anthony Stolarz left Monday night’s playoff game between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs not long after being struck in the back of the helmet by former teammate Sam Bennett.

In the first period, Stolarz blocked a hard shot from a Sam Reinhart slap shot that dislodged his mask.

In the second, Stolarz was facing forward when Bennett rolled through the crease behind him after playing the puck, his right elbow appearing to clip Stolarz.

Stolarz hit the ice momentarily, but stayed in the game after initially skating to the Toronto bench to speak to backup Joseph Wall.

On the next TV timeout, Stolarz skated back to the far end of the bench to speak with Woll.

“It just didn’t seem like he was feeling pretty great,’’ Woll said afterward.

Then, Sportsnet cameras caught Stolarz vomiting over the boards and into a bucket brought over by the team’s training staff.

Stolarz left the game and did not return.

“It’s not fun seeing your teammate go down,’’ said William Nylander, who gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in their eventual 5-4 win.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Stolarz was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local hospital by ambulance during the third period.

Toronto Craig Berube did not mince words when asked about the hit — and said he did not have an update on Stolarz’s status other than he was being evaluated.

“Elbow to the head,’’ Berube said. “Clearly. Clear. Clear as day. … I get it, they miss calls. But it’s clearly a penalty.’’

Stolarz spent last season backing up Sergei Bobrovsky with the Panthers, and Paul Maurice expressed concern for his health.

But he did not share Berube’s thoughts — publicly, anyway — on the Bennett hit which did not incur a penalty of any kind.

“Not nearly as good as the referee’s vantage point. He was standing right there, he saw it,” Maurice said when asked how he saw the hit.

“We are hopeful for Anthony and his health. We love that guy and hope that he gets better real fast.”

Florida will be getting Aaron Ekblad back for Game 2 after he was suspended two games for an elbow to the head of Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel. There was no penalty called on the ice for that hit, either.

The Panthers certainly could be losing Bennett for Game 2 after this.

When asked about the hit a second time, Maurice said “the league will do its thing, and I will coach the next game. Hopefully.’’

Although Bennett did not speak postgame, a few of his Stolarz’s other former teammates were asked about the hit and, like Maurice, wished him the best.

“I can’t really say anything about the moment. I didn’t see it,’’ captain Sasha Barkov said. “Hope he’s OK. He’s a big man, hopefully he’s OK. …

“We obviously know him very well, and he has played very well this year. We’re happy for him. Hopefully he’s OK.’’

