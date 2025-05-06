Reports: No Supplemental Discipline for Bennett after Stolarz Hit

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett will not face any discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his second period hit on Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz according to reports.

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of TSN both reported that nothing will come of last night’s controversy.

Bennett was not penalized when he came through the goal area and clipped Stolarz in the back of his head with an elbow during the second period of Toronto’s eventual 5-4 win in Game 1.

Stolarz was shaken up a bit but stayed in the game for a moment.

During a television timeout, Stolarz came to the bench and was vomiting.

He was later take out of the arena by stretcher and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

According to LeBrun, Stolarz has been released from the hospital.

Further to this, Stolarz is out of hospital, I'm told.

My sense is the Leafs as an organization don't want to waste energy on this in the coming days, want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series. https://t.co/uHGlUDCHo6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2025

Stolarz spent last season with the Panthers and is now the Leafs starter.

He made eight saves on nine shots and left the game holding a 4-1 lead.

Toronto coach Craig Berube was not happy with Bennett not being called for a penalty after hitting Stolarz.

“Elbow to the head,’’ Berube said. “Clearly. Clear. Clear as day. … I get it, they miss calls. But it’s clearly a penalty.’’

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Wednesday night in Toronto.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0