Anton Lundell: Next Big Thing for the Florida Panthers

It was not too long ago that the Florida Panthers had one or two players who were recognizable around the league.

Today, the defending Stanley Cup champs are full of players known throughout the game, from Tkachuk to Barkov, Bobrovsky to Reinhart.

Anton Lundell is quickly working his way into that orbit.

Now, Lundell has been a big piece of the Panthers since joining the team in 2021, centering Florida’s third line pretty much since Day 1.

His defensive play, the style which has some calling him a junior version of Sasha Barkov — ‘Baby Barky,’ if you will — has been his calling card.

His offense? That’s been streaky.

But with Barkov out of the lineup the past five games, Lundell and linemate Eetu Luostarinen are back with Sam Reinhart.

And everything is clicking.

The defense, the offense, all of it.