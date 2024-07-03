Florida Panthers Lock Up Anton Lundell with New Contract

The Florida Panthers locked up center Anton Lundell on Wednesday with a six-year deal worth $30 million.

Lundell had been a restricted free agent; by signing a six-year deal, the Panthers essentially buy up the first two years of unrestricted free agency.

Florida’s third-line center the past three seasons, Lundell has saved some of his biggest moments for the playoffs.

In this year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Lundell scored three goals with 14 assists.

The Panthers drafted Lundell 12th overall in 2020, and he joined the team in 2021.

Florida projects him to be its second-line center. Had Florida not acquired Sam Bennett during the 2021 season, he may have already had taken over.

During the playoffs, while Bennett was hurt, Lundell filled in on the second line to fantastic results.

“The thing you learn in a person, perhaps the most important thing, is in the playoffs,’’ coach Paul Maurice said of Lundell.

“You lose Sam Bennett, Lundell goes in. Verhaeghe and Tkachuk take off. Then, Benny comes back, we win the next two, ‘why would you change it?’ Lundell is on fire, he is playing a different game now that I have ever seen him play.”

