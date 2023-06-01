AskFHN Mailbag: Stanley Cup Final Edition

The Florida Panthers are off to Vegas to play their first Stanley Cup Final game since 1996.

And so am I…

It’s been a while since we’ve opened up the mailbag, but it is as perfect of a time as any with a four-hour flight coming up.

Send in your questions — Panthers related or not — and I will get to them the best I can.

Just don’t ask me anything about Vegas; this is my first time going there.

You probably do not want to ask me anything about movies, either. That might be a bad idea.

Anywho, comment your questions on this article or tweet them to me using “#AskFHN” and your question could be featured on FHN.

Questions must be in before 6 p.m. on Friday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

GAME 1