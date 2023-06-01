#AskFHN Mailbag
#AskFHN Mailbag: Stanley Cup Final Edition
The Florida Panthers are off to Vegas to play their first Stanley Cup Final game since 1996.
And so am I…
It’s been a while since we’ve opened up the mailbag, but it is as perfect of a time as any with a four-hour flight coming up.
Send in your questions — Panthers related or not — and I will get to them the best I can.
Just don’t ask me anything about Vegas; this is my first time going there.
You probably do not want to ask me anything about movies, either. That might be a bad idea.
Anywho, comment your questions on this article or tweet them to me using “#AskFHN” and your question could be featured on FHN.
Questions must be in before 6 p.m. on Friday.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 96.5 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Saturday at Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 2:Monday June 5 at Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 3: Thursday June 8 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Saturday June 10 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Tuesday June 13 at Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 6*: Friday June 16 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Monday June 19 at Vegas, 8 (TNT). * – If Necessary
- 2022-23 Regular Season Series Vs. Vegas (Even 1-1): @Vegas 4, Florida 2 (Jan. 12); @Florida 2, Vegas 1 (March 7)
- All-time Regular Season Series: vs. Vegas Golden Knights lead 6-3-1
- Postseason History: First meeting
- How They Got Here — Vegas: d. Winnipeg in 5, Edmonton in 6, Dallas in 6; Florida: d. Boston in 7, Toronto in 5, Carolina in 4.
Any sense on what the teams intentions are with Gudas, ……..and if you think he’ll potentially resign, what do you think will be the price range, I know it will be a rough best guess, just wondering what your thoughts are…..also, has this been the best freaking time as a Panthers “beat” writer? Thanks 🙏 in advance Colby.
Also any lingering tension with Gudas and Zito if indeed he tried to move him at the deadline?
Question – what is the status of Spencer Knight? I know his situation is probably protected for privacy but this whole thing makes me really nervous that he is our #2 goalie with the franchise investing in him to be a future #1. Can the Panthers get out of the deal? Can you explain how this works?
What is the situation with Spencer Knight? With the evolution of Alex Lyon do you anticipate a trade in the offseason?
What are your thoughts on the future for Hornqvist? With his experience, hockey knowledge, and how he can motivate the kids, is there a coaching spot in his future? I know The Duke give him a lot of credit for his rehab. Thanks for your work.
Did George get you to watch Honeymoon in Vegas before you left?
The only movie involving Nicolas Cage in Vegas that exists in my head is Con-Air.
I think a large concern for the Panther’s is that they will not be able to assert their will against the tougher D core of the Knights. What is the one area you see as being most problematic for the Cats in the series? And since there are so many next year questions, do you think the Panther’s allocate a good chunk of their $10 million to strengthen our bottom D in 23-24? How much can they spend knowing Montour, Forsling, Duclair and Reinhart are UFAs in 24-25?