Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell have to be getting used to large June celebrations by now, right? After celebrating the Stanley Cup championship the past two summers on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the two Florida Panthers stars got to take part in another big party Monday — this time in Finland after winning the IIHF World Championship the day before.

Team Finland flew home from Switzerland on Monday afternoon with their Finnair charter — with the flight number AY7516 as a nod to their captain’s No. 16 — getting an escort from a pair of Finnish fighter jets once they entered Finnish airspace.

After landing in Helsinki, the world champs met with President Alexander Stubb before they all headed to a rally at Olympic Stadium where an estimated 90,000 were there to greet the team.

Barkov, of course, was front and center with the championship trophy.

As he was the past two summers in Fort Lauderdale.

“Sasha has been absolutely amazing,’’ Finnish coach Antti Pennanen said. “Now I understand why it’s good to be on his teams and why his team is successful. It’s incredible great.”

Barkov, of course, missed the Panthers’ entire season after injuring his right knee on his first on-ice practice session in September.

After having reconstructive surgery, Barkov was skating by January and may have been able to play for the Panthers in the final weeks.

He jumped at the chance to join Finland for the World Championship after not being able to be part of their bronze medal team at the Winter Olympics.

Lundell, a two-time champ with the Panthers, was part of that Olympic team and had the assist on Konsta Helenius‘ overtime winner on Sunday.

“Sasha’s arrival also brought confidence to the whole team,’’ Pennanen said of Finland’s leading scorer in the tournament with three goals and 11 points. “That’s one of the most significant things. His is a good team to be on. He’s not mean, he’s not difficult. He doesn’t blame or put other people in a difficult situation, not after mistakes or anything. He treats everyone well.”

The Panthers would wholeheartedly agree with that.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON