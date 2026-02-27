Sasha Barkov May Return to Panthers Practice Next Month. Close to Playing?

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers star center Sasha Barkov has been skating since January and has been doing a lot more work on the ice over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, coach Paul Maurice said Barkov is expected to join the team for practice next month after having reconstructive surgery on his right knee Sept. 22.

“Hopefully, in the next few weeks, Barky will join our group in a non-contact,” Maurice said.

Does that mean Barkov is close to returning to the lineup?

Not quite.

On Thursday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reported that the Panthers hope to have Barkov back by the end of March with Florida’s final game of the regular season coming April 15.

That timeline seems pretty optimistic.

Barkov just passed the five-month mark since having both his MCL and ACL surgically repaired.

The timing for such a surgery is between seven and ninth months; he will not hit No. 6 until March 22.

Tuesday, general manager Bill Zito said he would welcome Barkov back to the Florida lineup “the sooner the better as far as I am concerned.”

That was quickly followed by a ‘but.’

“But the medical diagnosis is pretty clear timing-wise,’’ Zito continued. “It’s one of those where it [may] look great, but you can’t cheat the system on that one. … When the doctors say he’s ready to play, he will be ready to play, I know that. Then he will play.’’

Initially, the Panthers hoped to make the playoffs and perhaps have Barkov back by the second — or third — round.

Florida’s postseason future is murky even with Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers have 24 games remaining and are still eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

There simply may not be a postseason for Barkov to return to.

And, the Panthers will not rush things.

Barkov will not, either.

His future health is just too important to the Panthers.

Oh, and to Barkov as well.

“I am really happy where I am right now. I know the schedule,” Barkov said. “I’m in good hands. We have great people working for the Panthers; surgeons, physical therapists and doctors.

“So, I trust them, and they will always make the right decision. Hopefully, very soon, I’ll be back with the team.”

Barkov has amazed teammates with his focus on his rehabilitation — which is saying something considering the regard Barkov is held in.

There have been stories floating around of Barkov calling team trainers in the wee hours of the morning, and he has been known to be in the team’s facilities late into the night.

This is, again, not a pain management issue.

There is a difference between being hurt and being injured, and Barkov is the latter.

Speaking Tuesday at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where it was announced Barkov made a seven-figure donation, the Panthers’ captain said he has surprised himself with how patient he has been through this long road back.

Dealing with the kids at Joe D’s, he said, has helped put things in perspective.

“It has been tough,’’ Barkov said, “but when something tough or bad happens, you try and find the positives. I don’t know. Maybe taking a long time off here will help me in the future to come back fresher, with a fresh mind, a fresh body.

“Hopefully my career will last longer. I don’t know. But these are the kind of things you think about when you go through tough moments, face adversity.’’

Aside from health concerns, Barkov carries a pretty hefty cap hit — one the Panthers cannot afford right now.

At least how things stand.

The Panthers are about $2.5 million under the salary cap. When Seth Jones is activated in the coming days, Florida will have to find about another $2 million to get him in the lineup.

Which is doable.

But adding Barkov’s $3.8 million will be a problem.

Again, as things stand right now.

The Panthers certainly could clear out cap space at the trade deadline before next Friday if they think Barkov is ready and that he could help them.

As much as the Panthers love Barkov, is he going to be able to be ‘Sasha Barkov’ on a freshly repaired and rehabbed right knee?

Is it worth the risk?

We may find out sooner than later.

