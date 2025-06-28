Bill Zito Misses Out on NHL GM of the Year Award. Again

Bill Zito built the two-time Stanley Cup champions, but has yet to win the NHL GM of the Year Award.

He will continue waiting on that one.

On Friday night during the NHL Draft, the league announced that Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for the third straight time.

Zito has been a finalist in four of his five years running the Panthers — and has lost out to Nill in each of the past three years.

It should be noted that this award is voted on by the NHL’s 32 general managers as well as a panel of NHL executives, print and broadcast media after the second round of the playoffs.

Nill’s Stars have been knocked out in the conference finals in each of the past three years.

This year’s voting had Nill named on 37 of 42 ballots as a top-three selection — including 17 first-place votes. Nill ended with 139 points.

Zito finished second in voting with 102 points — including 12 first-place votes.

Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets placed third with 52 points andsix first-place votes.

2025 NHL DRAFT

Where: Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles

Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles When: Friday (first round) 7 p.m.; Saturday (second-seventh rounds), noon

Friday (first round) 7 p.m.; Saturday (second-seventh rounds), noon TV: Friday ESPN/ESPN+; Saturday NHLNet/ESPN+

Friday ESPN/ESPN+; Saturday NHLNet/ESPN+ Florida Panthers Selections — Round 1: None (to Calgary); Round 2: None (to Toronto); Round 3: None (to Ottawa); Round 4: No. 112 (from Calgary), No. 128; Round 5: No. 129 (from San Jose); Round 6: No. 192; Round 7: No. 224.

