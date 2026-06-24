Brad Marchand embraces Sergei Bobrovsky after the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of Round 2 last season. // Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Tuesday morning that the possibility remains that Sergei Bobrovsky could return to the team even with NHL Free Agency opening in a week.

A year ago, Zito and the Panthers were understandably up against it going into free agency what with pending free agents Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand.

Although it did not look possible that the Panthers could keep all three, Zito and the players worked it out.

Perhaps that is possible this time around as well.

NHL Free Agency opens next Wednesday at noon.

“Until a door is closed, you never know,” Zito said during Brady Tkachuk’s introductory press conference at War Memorial.

“Bob has done so much for our organization, and we continue to evaluate every single day, just try to get better.

“There are no doors closed here, ever.”

Bobrovsky reportedly wants one final big payday, but with free agency looming, there is still plenty of time to get something done.

During the season, Bobrovsky expressed a desire to return to the Panthers — with teammates such as Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov saying the Panthers would not be the same without him.

“We cannot lose him. He’s our guy. He is going to get us back to where we want to be,’’ Tkachuk said. “[He is] the most important piece of our team, the past couple of years, with what he has done. It’s the character, the work ethic, the drive. He sets the tone on and off the ice. I don’t care what age he is, he is the backbone of this team. If we’re going to get back there, we’re going to need him.’’

Said Barkov: “There is not a single person in South Florida who wants him gone from here. He is a loved teammate, everyone loves him, loves to play in front of him, loves to battle for him, loves seeing him every day at the rink. So, it’s tough to even imagine that there could be a chance we see him go. So, of course, I am in the same boat as Chucky and in the same boat as every single guy in this organization.“

As of right now, the Panthers do not have a goalie with NHL experience under contract with both Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov pending free agents.

It remains possible that one or both return by this time next week.

But Zito is working on it.

The Panthers have known moving on from Bobrovsky was a real possibility for a while now even through, a year ago, it felt like signing Bobrovsky before the seven-year, $70 million contract signed in 2019 expired was a foregone conclusion.

It just has not happened.

Yet.

”Everyone wants him to stay,’’ Barkov said. “He is a big piece of what we have done here on and off the ice. I’m sure everyone is doing everything possible to make him stay.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON